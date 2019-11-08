Demonetisation proved to be disaster that all but destroyed economy: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

NEW DELHI: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's move to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes completed three years on Friday, several leaders of the Opposition took to Twitter to slam the government.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at the NDA-led central government and claimed that demonetisation proved to be a "disaster that has all but destroyed the economy".

She further said that "those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head" and asked if anyone wanted to claim responsibility?

"3 years since #Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy. Anyone want to claim responsibility #DeMonetisationDisaster, " the Congress leader said on Twitter.

On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes would cease to be a legal tender. The move has been severely criticised by the Opposition who said that the decision was a failed "financial experiment" which was implemented in a haste.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee also slammed the government over demonetisation in a series of tweets and said that today is the third anniversary of DeMonetisation Disaster. "Within minutes of the announcement, I had said that it will ruin the economy and the lives of millions."

She added, "Renowned economists, common people & all experts now agree. Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise."

"Economic disaster started on that day and look where it has reached now. Banks stressed, economy in a complete slump. All affected. From farmers to the young generation to workers to traders, housewives... everyone is affected," Bengal CM further said.