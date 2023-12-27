trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703158
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi, Punjab, And Uttar Pradesh; Amritsar Records Zero Visibility

During the severe winter conditions, visibility plummeted to zero in Amritsar, Punjab, while Safdarjung in Delhi recorded visibility of 50 meters.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 07:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Dense Fog Blankets Delhi, Punjab, And Uttar Pradesh; Amritsar Records Zero Visibility Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Widespread dense fog enveloped the national capital and other regions in the Northwestern part of the country, resulting in significantly reduced visibility. Satellite imagery released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed a dense to very dense layer of fog covering Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh.

As per the IMD, Amritsar experienced zero visibility at 5:30 am on Wednesday. In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and Prayagraj recorded 25 meters and Varanasi recorded 50 meters of visibility, while Gwalior recorded 200 meters and Delhi Safdarjung reported 50 meters of visibility.

With dense fog enveloping the northern regions of the country, the southern areas are predicted to receive light to moderate rainfall. The latest weather bulletin from the IMD indicates an upcoming spell of such precipitation over the next five days in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.

The IMD forecasts a new Western Disturbance set to impact India from December 29 onwards. This disturbance is expected to usher in a period of wet weather over Northwest and adjoining Central India from December 30 to January 2, 2024.

