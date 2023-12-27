Dense Fog Blankets Delhi, Punjab, And Uttar Pradesh; Amritsar Records Zero Visibility

New Delhi: Widespread dense fog enveloped the national capital and other regions in the Northwestern part of the country, resulting in significantly reduced visibility. Satellite imagery released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) revealed a dense to very dense layer of fog covering Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, and North Madhya Pradesh.

As per the IMD, Amritsar experienced zero visibility at 5:30 am on Wednesday. In Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow and Prayagraj recorded 25 meters and Varanasi recorded 50 meters of visibility, while Gwalior recorded 200 meters and Delhi Safdarjung reported 50 meters of visibility.

Visibility recorded at 0530 hours IST of today, the 27th December (m): Punjab: Amritsar-0, Patiala-25; Uttar Pradesh: Bareilly-25, Lucknow-25, Paryagraj-25 & Varanasi-50, Jhansi-200; Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior-200; Rajasthan: Ganganagar-50; Delhi Safdarjung-50; Delhi (Palam)-125. pic.twitter.com/hY5dCs6Zck — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 27, 2023

#WATCH | Delhi: A layer of dense fog engulfs parts of the city as the cold wave continues.



(Visuals shot at 6:00 am, India Gate circle) pic.twitter.com/RDznS8xJ0t — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2023

With dense fog enveloping the northern regions of the country, the southern areas are predicted to receive light to moderate rainfall. The latest weather bulletin from the IMD indicates an upcoming spell of such precipitation over the next five days in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Mahe, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Lakshadweep.

The IMD forecasts a new Western Disturbance set to impact India from December 29 onwards. This disturbance is expected to usher in a period of wet weather over Northwest and adjoining Central India from December 30 to January 2, 2024.