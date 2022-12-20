topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DELHI WEATHER TODAY

Dense fog continues to cover Delhi-NCR; IMD issues cold wave alert for North India

Dense to Very Dense layer of Fog lies mainly over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

Written By  Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 07:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Dense fog continues to cover Delhi
  • IMD issues cold wave alert for North India
  • Minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to be 6 degrees celsius today

Trending Photos

Dense fog continues to cover Delhi-NCR; IMD issues cold wave alert for North India

New Delhi: Year end brings chilly winters in North India due to which people are waking up to dense fog. From Delhi-NCR to Bihar, every state is covered with a thick layer of fog reducing visibility to zero. A drop in temperature has been recorded in states of North India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘cold wave’ alert in many North Indian states. Visibility data and RGB Composite (Satellite) imagery show that the dense to very dense layer of fog lies mainly over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. 

IMD has shared the lowest visibility report as per cities on December 20. “The lowest visibility reported at 0530 hours IST Dated 20.12.2022: Bhatinda: 00; Amritsar: 25; Ganganagar: 25; Patiala: 25; Delhi (Palam): 25; Lucknow: 25; Delhi (SFD): 50; Purnea: 50; Ambala: 200; Agra: 200; Gorakhpur: 300; Bareilly: 500; Patna: 500; Gaya: 500; Kolkata: 500,” read the tweet of IMD.

Also read: Delhi: Muslim Girl, 15, FORCEFULLY married to UP man; Complaints of BRUTAL TORTURE by in-laws

In another tweet, the IMD has described visibility in meters as per cities. "The lowest visibility (in meters) reported at 0530 hours IST of today: Bhatinda: 00; Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow: 25; Delhi (SFD) and Purnea: 50; Ambala and Agra: 200; Gorakhpur: 300; Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata: 500," read the tweet of IMD. 

According to the IMD today (December 20), the minimum temperature in Delhi will be 6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius. Further, the pollution level in the national capital continues to lie in the 'severe' category. 

Live Tv

Delhi weather todayDelhi Weather UpdateDense fogUPBiharPunjabDelhi fogDelhi-NCRCold wavetemperature today

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith
DNA Video
DNA: Sargam Koushal from Kashmir wins Mrs World 2022 title
DNA Video
DNA: 'Corona explosion' will happen in China on New Year!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murder' of humanity in a train!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war