Dense fog continues to cover Delhi-NCR; IMD issues cold wave alert for North India

New Delhi: Year end brings chilly winters in North India due to which people are waking up to dense fog. From Delhi-NCR to Bihar, every state is covered with a thick layer of fog reducing visibility to zero. A drop in temperature has been recorded in states of North India including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Bihar. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘cold wave’ alert in many North Indian states. Visibility data and RGB Composite (Satellite) imagery show that the dense to very dense layer of fog lies mainly over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

IMD has shared the lowest visibility report as per cities on December 20. “The lowest visibility reported at 0530 hours IST Dated 20.12.2022: Bhatinda: 00; Amritsar: 25; Ganganagar: 25; Patiala: 25; Delhi (Palam): 25; Lucknow: 25; Delhi (SFD): 50; Purnea: 50; Ambala: 200; Agra: 200; Gorakhpur: 300; Bareilly: 500; Patna: 500; Gaya: 500; Kolkata: 500,” read the tweet of IMD.

In another tweet, the IMD has described visibility in meters as per cities. "The lowest visibility (in meters) reported at 0530 hours IST of today: Bhatinda: 00; Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam) and Lucknow: 25; Delhi (SFD) and Purnea: 50; Ambala and Agra: 200; Gorakhpur: 300; Bareilly, Patna, Gaya and Kolkata: 500," read the tweet of IMD.

According to the IMD today (December 20), the minimum temperature in Delhi will be 6 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees Celsius. Further, the pollution level in the national capital continues to lie in the 'severe' category.