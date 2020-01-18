Dense fog delays 20 Delhi-bound trains running late — Check list

New Delhi: At least 20 trains are running late due to low visibility in the Northern Railway region on Saturday (January 18). According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense fog was observed in the isolated pockets of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh. A thick blanket of fog will also be seen in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha, predicted the weather forecast agency.

The forecasting agency also recorded that cold-day condition will be seen in states like Punjab, Haryana and Uttarakhand where the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 16-degree Celcius.

In Delhi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10.4-degree Celcius whereas the maximum temperature was 16-degree Celcius. A thick blanket of fog will be seen throughout the day in the national capital. According to the agency, the minimum temperature is expected to fall further in Delhi, IMD said on Saturday, a day after light shower lashed various parts of Delhi and adjoining areas.

Here's a list of trains that are running late due to the fog :

List of trains Delay in hours

15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express 3

12801 Puri-New Delhi Purshottam Express 5

12317 Sealdah-Amritsar Express Akal Takht Exp 5

12565 Darbhanga-New Delhi Bihar S Kranti 2

12555 Gorakhpur-Hisar Goradham Express 2

12427 Rewa Anand Vihar Rewa Express 4

12417 Allahabad-new Delhi Prayagraj Express 3

12225 Azamgarh-Delhi Kajfiyat Express 2

12303 Howrah-New Delhi Poorwa Express 4.30

12309 Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Rajdhani 2

12559 Manduadih-New Delhi Shivganga Express 3

12367 Bhagalpur-Anand Vihar Vikramshilla 3

12393 Rajendra Nagar-New Delhi Sampoornakranti 3

12423 Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express 2

22823 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express 2

12877 Ranchi-new Delhi Garibrath Express 2.30

20801 Islampur-New Delhi Magadh Express 2

12379 Sealdah-Amritsar Express J Bagh 2

14017 Raxaul-Anand Vihar Sadbhawna Express 3

14257 Varanasi-new Delhi Kashi Vishwanath 4.30

In the meantime, the Vistara airlines asked its passengers to check the updated status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Delhi is likely to witness moderate-to-dense fog for the next 48 hours. The dense fog has been attributed to the incessant rains and hailstorm across the northern plains.