Department of Military Affairs gets two Joint Secretaries

New Delhi: The Appointment Committee of Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made several joint secretary-level appointments in several departments including the newly created Department of Military Affairs (DMA).

Two IAS officers - Rajeev Singh Thakur and Shantanu - have been moved to the Department of Military Affairs.

On January 13, the Ministry of Defence had transferred manpower of 60 officers to the newly-created DMA, which is headed by the country`s first Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.

The transfer orders stated, "The officers are hereby transferred from the Department of Defence to the newly created Department of Military Affairs with immediate effect."

A total 13 deputy secretaries, 25 under-secretaries and 22 section officers were transferred to the DMA.

The DMA got formal structure on Friday after creation of two joint secretaries, 13 deputy secretaries and 22 under-secretaries and 22 section officers. They will assist the Chief of Defence Staff to carry out his responsibilities.

