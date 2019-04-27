Depression over Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm, IMD issues advisory

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major cyclonic storm warning which is likely to affect parts of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and the Lakshadweep Islands between April 28 to May 1.

''A deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal developed into cyclonic storm 'Fani' on Saturday, which will further intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm", the IMD said in its warning.

Deputy Director General S Balachandran of the Cyclone Warning Division of the IMD said, ''Today there was deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal. It intensified into a cyclonic storm, it is lying at 1250 km southeast of Chennai and expected to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and move northwest towards south Andhra Pradesh by April 30.''

The storm has been named 'Fani,' as suggested by Bangladesh, he said.

"According to our assessment, as of today, it will reach near the coasts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu but it is unlikely that will make landfall. It may recurve before reaching the coast. We are monitoring its path," Mritunjay Mohapatra, Additional Director General of the IMD, said.

Mohapatra also heads the Cyclone Warning Division.

"It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 06 hours and further into a severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards off Sri Lanka coast during next 72 hours and reach near north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast on 30th April 2019 evening," the IMD said in its warning.

The IMD warning goes on to state that the regions affected by the deep depression are likely to experience rough to very rough seas, heavy isolated rainfall and strong cyclonic winds.

"Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Kerala on 29 and 30 April 2019. Light to moderate rainfall at few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu and coastal Andhra Pradesh is expected on April 30th and May 1, 2019," the advisory stated.

"Fishermen are advised not to venture into deep sea areas of Southeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean on 27th and 28th; over Southwest Bay of Bengal and off Sri Lanka coast on 28th; Southwest Bay of Bengal, along and off Sri Lanka, Puducherry, Tamilnadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from 29th April to 1st May" the IMD advisory said.

Strong winds ranging from 30-40 km/h and even up to 160 km/h will be experienced in different areas between April 28 and May 1, according to the IMD notice.

(With Agency inputs)