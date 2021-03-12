Deputy CM Manish Sisodia seeks 'strongest action' against Delhi govt colleges for financial irregularities

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday (March 12) set up an enquiry committee to look into the alleged irregularity of funds in 12 Delhi government funded colleges, stating that strict action to be taken against those responsible. The enquiry panel will look into how the third quarter grants and existing surplus funds have been spent.

The development came after reports that some Delhi government-funded colleges have not disbursed salary to teachers and other staff.

Issuing directions to the Directorate of Higher Education to set up an enquiry committee to look into alleged irregularities of funds in 12 city government-funded colleges, Sisodia said the decision was made after noticing that these Delhi University colleges had not disbursed the salaries of teaching and non-teaching staff and also that many colleges did not submit the utilisation certificates of the third quarter grants.

In a statement, Sisodia said, "If the colleges have not disbursed salaries, then what has been done with the funds with the college? What is the reason that utilisation certificates have not been submitted? The non-submission of utilisation certificates seems to indicate financial irregularities. It seems like an attempt to avoid scrutiny and accountability."

The Deputy CM, Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio in the Delhi government, further said, "Strongest action needs to be taken against any financial irregularities by these Delhi government colleges."

Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) president Rajib Ray claimed that the Delhi government has now released the sanction letter of Rs 82,79,79,507 under salary head and an amount of Rs 9,50,90,500 under other than salaries' head.

On Thursday, thousands of DU teachers went on a strike to protest the non-payment of salaries for the past six months. The call for a university "shutdown" was given by DUTA on Tuesday as many employees of 12 DU colleges, which are fully funded by the Delhi government, alleged they had not received salaries and other dues for over six months.

(With Agency Inputs)