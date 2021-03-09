हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi Budget

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to present 7th budget in Delhi Assembly today, visits Hanuman temple

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (march 9) was spotted visiting Hanuman temple before presenting the budget in the state assembly on the second day. 

File Photo

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday (march 9) was spotted visiting Hanuman temple before presenting the budget in the state assembly on the second day. This budget will be the national capital’s first paperless budget.

"All set ... Today I am going to present my 7th budget in Delhi assembly under visionary leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal. It would be a paperless budget presentation today. For more on #DelhiBudget2021 ... Stay tuned!" Manish Sisodia tweeted shortly before assembly.

"Delhi government is the only state government that makes suo-moto disclosure of its performance to promote transparency and accountability in public spending. The outcome budget is a report card on how various departments have performed based on the funds allocated under Annual Budget 2020-21," Sisodia said on the first day of budget. 

“The financial year 2020-21 started in the shadow of Covid-19 pandemic and a strict lockdown that brought all socio-economic activities to a halt," Sisodia added.

Delhi BudgetDelhi AssemblyDelhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish SisodiaArvind Kejariwal
