'Desperate' husband behind hoax call at Delhi, Chennai airports; called his wife a 'fidayeen'

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of Delhi Police has solved the mystery behind the hoax call at Delhi airport on August 8. A husband, desperate to stop his wife from leaving, is behind it all.

Operations at Delhi and Chennai airport suffered setbacks on August 8 when a bomb call was received by officials. A massive search operation was launched and by night, the call was declared to be a hoax.

Nine days after the incident, Delhi Police announced on Twitter that a disgruntled husband -- 29-year-old Nasiruddin -- is responsible for the calls. The husband even called his wife a 'fidayeen' in telecall.

"Desperate husband calls wife a 'fidayeen' in hoax call..Aircraft bombing threat call of 8th August 2019 solved..," tweeted Delhi Police Special cell. Nasiruddin, who owns a bag manufacturing factory in Chennai, had married his employee Rafiya alias Jabina. His wife, however, planned to leave India to work in the Gulf.

After his attempts to stop Rafiya from leaving India failed, he called up Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) with the bomb threat call to prevent her from boarding the intended flight. In his call, the husband said Zamina alias Rafiya was a 'fidayeen' bomber who will blow up either a Dubai or Saudi Arabia bound flight. Nasiruddin was arrested from Delhi's Bawana. A criminal case has been registered at PS Udyog Vihar, Gurugram.

