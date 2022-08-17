Nitish Kumar joins hand with RJD in Bihar and now he has become the CM of Grand Alliance instead of NDA. Even after this, Rajya Sabha Deputy Speaker Harivansh Narayan Singh has not resigned from his post. Not only this, according to the party sources, he will also remain in this post. JDU President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh himself has said this. He says that there is no need for Harivansh Singh to resign from his post. He said that JDU's separation from the NDA alliance is a political decision, while he is the deputy speaker in one house, which has nothing to do with it.

Lalan Singh said that Harivansh Singh himself has appreciated Nitish Kumar's decision to join the Grand Alliance. Lalan Singh said, "The post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha is a matter related to the House. So there is no need for him to resign from his post." Lalan Singh said that Harivansh has said that I am in public life only because of Nitish Kumar ji. I am with the decision he has taken to go with the Grand Alliance. Although Harivansh Singh himself has not come forward and commented on this issue so far.

Lalan Singh said that election was held for the post of Deputy Speaker of Rajya Sabha and many non-NDA parties also voted for Harivansh. Explain that after the separation of JDU, the strength of NDA in Rajya Sabha has also reduced. At present, there are 237 members in the house and after the separation of JDU, the figure of NDA has come down to 109. It is clear that now it will be a bit more challenging for NDA to pass any bill. Though parties like YSR Congress, AIADMK, BJD have extended support to NDA on several occasions.