'Devdas – The Musical' Makes Its World Premiere in Singapore’s Esplanade Theatre

Theatre enthusiasts in Singapore are in for a dazzling treat, as Devdas – The Musical makes its World Premiere from 21st to 23rd April, 2023 at the Esplanade Theatre. Inspired by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s classic novella, AGP World along with Arte Compass and Zee TV APAC brings to you the biggest theatrical incarnation – Ashvin Gidwani’s Devdas – The Musical, for the World Premiere in Singapore.

The 100-minute multistarrer explores the saga of star-crossed lovers Devdas and Paro, torn apart by unfortunate circumstances. This iconic tale of love in its purest form has been re-told time and again, the most notable on-screen adaptation being a Bollywood blockbuster movie starring Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Now, watch this timeless tale come to life in a Broadway-style larger-than-life production with elaborate set designs, vibrant colours, evocative lighting and special effects to recreate the opulence of India’s former capital, Calcutta during the early 1900s.

Eminent British theatre director, writer, actor, and teacher Toby Gough, who previously scripted The Merchants of Bollywood, Taj Express and is well-known for devising multi- cultural adaptations of Shakespeare plays, comes on board as the Creative Director for this grand musical, Co-directed by renowned Indian director Ranga Godbole. Together with well- known Technical Director & Production Designer Tom Kitney – a champion of technology, whose artistic practice involves combining lighting, sound, videography, photography, carpentry, electronics and design into theatre, events and installations, Ashvin Gidwani’s Devdas – The Musical, is sure to be a performance not-to-be-missed at the World Premiere in Singapore!

This multi-faceted production has prodigious performances from some of the well-known Bollywood actors such as Sunil Kumar Palwal, Aanchal Chauhan, Bhavna Pani, Jayesh Thakkar & Smita Jaykar, who play key roles in the musical. Adding to the star-studded lineup is Arif Zakaria, who will play the role of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the writer of the classic tale. The musical is further enriched with songs from the original score of the Bollywood chartbuster movie Devdas, as well as new mesmerizing melodies such as Woh Zindagi Hi Kya, Shyam Tore Rang Me, Toota Re Manwa that feature an entirely original soundtrack sung by some of the most prominent Bollywood singers including Shaan, Kailash Kher, Alka Yagnik, Suresh Wadkar, Shail Hada, Bhoomi Trivedi and Antara Mitra. In addition to the songs, the play boasts of an elaborate and larger-than-life stage design. The poignant music is brought to life by graceful choreography, featuring stunning performances and a fusion of Indian classic and contemporary dance styles artistically choregraphed by passionate Choreographer Devendra Singh (Debu).

There will be two shows in Hindi with English surtitles at 8:00pm on Friday, 21st & Saturday, 22nd April 2023 and two shows in English with Mandarin surtitles on Saturday, 22nd April 2023 at 3:00pm & on Sunday, 23rd April 2023 at 5:00pm at Esplanade Theatre, Singapore.

The novel, published over 100 years ago, is probably one of the most famous love sagas in Indian Classical Literature. In this theatrical rendition, the storyline has a universal appeal. An opportunity to delight hearts with eternal music and dance to continue the rich legacy, Devdas is adapted and directed for stage, with original content that connects with the audience through original music, enriching dialogue, dance, and theatrics, woven with seamless production values that are revered in Indian Theatre.

About the Play:

Set in Calcutta in the 1900s, this visual and musical extravaganza, recreating the period in all its glory; the opulent Havelis in rural India and the gas-lit busy streets of Calcutta – come experience the stunning artistry, evocative lighting, detailed costumes, unforgettable music, and the exhilarating choreography of this play – the most gorgeous, gasp-inducing production brought to life on stage.

Speaking about the play, Ashvin Gidwani, Producer & MD, AGP World express, “I am thoroughly excited to bring this classic on stage and showcase the first World Premiere in Singapore. Devdas has witnessed several renditions in the Indian cinema, yet there is something about the epic that connects with the audience. A saga of love presented by multiple onstage and offstage talents; Devdas promises to be a production never seen before on Indian Stage. We are very excited to be premiering this in front of an international audience for the first time, and Singapore’s diversity and thriving arts community makes it the perfect place to do so.”

Speaking about the play, Akila Iyengar, Managing Director, Arte Compass express, “The original work of Devdas has captivated Literature and Cinema lovers alike for over a hundred years. We are proud to bring the epic to the stage for the first time ever in Singapore, produced in two languages. The production is all set to thrill diverse audiences with a highly talented cast, extravagant sets, aerial dance choreography and the original classical as well as contemporary music scores.”

Speaking about the play, Sanmesh Thakur, EVP - APAC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. express, “Zee in Singapore has been known to support and co-produce high quality productions. We are extremely proud and excited to be associated with Devdas, one of the most highly awaited shows of 2023!”

Event Details:

Venue: Esplanade Theatre, Singapore

Date & Time:

Hindi with English surtitles

Friday, 21st & Saturday, 22nd April 2023 | 8:00pm

English with Mandarin surtitles

Saturday, 22nd April 2023 at 3:00pm & Sunday, 23rd April 2023 at 5:00pm

Tickets from S$58 onwards on SISTIC

Ticketing Link: https://www.sistic.com.sg/events/desdas0423

Website: www.devdasmusical.com

10% PAssion Card Discount Across All Categories

15% DBS/POSB Card Discount Across All Categories

15% DBS PayLah Discount Across All Categories

For Corporate & Bulk Bookings, Casts & Creative Directors, Press Queries & Interviews, please contact:

Akila Iyengar

Director, Arte Compass Pte ltd Mobile: +65 9662 4990

Email: akila@artecompass.com.sg / akila@agrocorp.com.sg / +65 96624990

