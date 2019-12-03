Development projects to be expedited, no decision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday (December 3) said that he has not ordered to stop any ongoing development projects in the state, adding that he has asked the concerned officials to lay emphasis on speedy implementation of all pending development projects.

The Shiv Sena chief made the statement after holding a review meeting of ongoing development projects in the state with his Cabinet ministers. The Maharashtra Chief Minister stressed that his government has not taken any decision on the bullet train project.

"We have not imposed any ban on any project in the meeting today, there will be an emphasis on speedy implementation of all the projects. We have not taken any decision on bullet train project yet," Uddhav told ANI.

Referring to the withdrawal of the cases in connection with Bhima Koregaon case, the Maharashtra chief minister noted that the previous government had ordered the withdrawal of the cases in connection with this case. He added that the current government is currently assessing whether the order passed by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was implemented or not.

"Previous government had ordered withdrawal of the cases in connection with Bhima Koregaon case. First, we are assessing if it was implemented," Uddhav said.

It is to be noted that several crucial projects are in different phases of development in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. These include seven Metro rail lines, a coastal road, a sea link, a communication highway till Nagpur and Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.