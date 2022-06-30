NewsIndia
DEVENDRA FADNAVIS

Devendra Fadnavis is the new Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister– here’s all you need to know about the BJP leader

Devendra Fadnavis' Mi punha yein (I will come back) statement made during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election campaign gained significance again, even though he has been demoted. 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 10:30 PM IST
  • Devendra Fadnavis hails from Nagpur.
  • The BJP politician has strengthened the party at the grassroots level in Maharashtra.
  • He has served as the Maharashtra CM twice.

Trending Photos

Devendra Fadnavis is the new Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister– here’s all you need to know about the BJP leader

New Delhi: A two-time Maharashtra Chief Minister BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (June 30) stumped everyone with his announcement of the new state CM– Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde. Hours after Fadnavis announced he will not be a part of the Shinde government, the BJP top brass declared he will take charge as the Maharashtra Deputy CM. With BJP chief JP Nadda's declaration, the 51-year-old BJP leader along with the new Maharashtra CM took oath at Raj Bhavan. 

Who is Devendra Fadnavis, the new Maharashtra Deputy CM?

Devendra Fadnavis comes from a middle-class family in Nagpur. He has a degree in law, a post graduate degree in business management and a diploma in project management, as per PTI. In 1992, he was elected as the corporator in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation, which marked the beginning of his political career. Fadnavis served as the Nagpur mayor twice, the second youngest to hold the post. The BJP leader is a five-time MLA from Nagpur southwest constituency. 

Fadnavis has been credited with major wins for the BJP in Maharashtra. In the recently concluded Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council elections in Maharashtra, he delivered major victories for the saffron party. At the national level, in Bihar and Goa Assembly polls where he was the party observer, Fadnavis has been a crucial asset for the party. Moreover, Maharashtra BJP has progressed at the grassroots level, winning rural and urban local bodies under his leadership. 

Fadnavis' Mi punha yein (I will come back) statement made during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election campaign gained significance again this year, even though he has been demoted

Devendra Fadnavis served as the Maharashtra chief minister for a full five years term from 2014 to 2019. After the 2019 Assembly elections, following the fall-out with Shiv Sena, Fadnavis was sworn-in as the state CM again with the support of a bunch of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar. However, he had to resign within three days due to lack of numbers, making his government the shortest in Maharashtra's history. 

After taking oath as Shinde’s Deputy today, Devendra Fadnavis has become the fourth Maharashtra politician who took a junior position in a government after having served as chief minister.

(With agency inputs)

Devendra FadnavisBJPMaharashtraEknath ShindeMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uddhav Thackeray resigns as Maharashtra Chief Minister
DNA Video
DNA: Maharashtra Crisis -- How Supreme Court agreed for floor test?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; June 29, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022