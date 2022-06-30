New Delhi: Eknath Shinde will take oath as the new Maharashtra Chief Minister, ANI quoted BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as saying. The oath ceremony will be held at 7.30 pm today (June 30) at Raj Bhavan, Fadnavis announced in a joint press conference with Shinde. The surprise announcement comes as it was speculated that Devendra Fadnavis will succeed Uddhav Thackeray. “After the swearing-in ceremony today, we will have a cabinet expansion and Shiv Sena and BJP leaders will take the oath. I will stay out of the government,” Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying by ANI.

Taking a potshot at Shiv Sena for forming an alliance with Congress and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, Fadnavis said at the conference “insulted” the mandate of the people.

Earlier today, Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked a claim to form the government.

Mumbai: Eknath Shinde & BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari & stake claim to form the government pic.twitter.com/MgR26cm2dC — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Talking to mediapersons, Eknath Shinde reiterated that they have the support of 50 MLAs. "The decision that we have taken is committed to Balasaheb's Hindutva and for the development work in the constituencies of our MLAs. We have 50 MLAs with us."

The Shiv Sena MLA said that the new Maharashtra government will have the backing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda: Eknath Shinde

Expressing gratitude for Fadnavis, Shinde said, “Fadnavis could have become CM going by the numbers but he showed a big heart and I thank him.” Shinde, who was in Goa, reached Mumbai today and met the Maharashtra Governor along with Fadnavis.

Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Wednesday night after the Supreme Court allowed a floor test on Thursday. The development occurred following a rebellion by Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde, who boasted of the support of the majority of the party legislators, enough to topple the Thackeray-led government.

(With agency inputs)