हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vasant Kunj

DGCA wants the height of Vasant Kunj building reduced, RWA gears up for legal fight

The DGCA wants the height of four apartments in D-6 society of Vasant Kunj reduced.

DGCA wants the height of Vasant Kunj building reduced, RWA gears up for legal fight
Image: ANI

A new guideline issued by the Director General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) has caused a lot of worries for the residents of D-6 society in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj. The DGCA has issued a directive to the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and asked for the reduction of the height of buildings and structures in four apartments--Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and Saraswati.

On August 26, the DGCA gave an order to submit identified obstruction around the Indira Gandhi International Airport after a detailed survey by the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

"DIAL forwarded the list of buildings and structure determined as forming Obstacles Limitations Surfaces (OLS) of IGI airport based on a survey conducted in the year of 2016 to this office including of buildings and structures at Ganga, Yamuna, Narmada and Saraswati apartments as obstacle penetrating the Inner Horizontal Surface (IHS) against their permissible top elevation," DGCA's final order read.

Based on the final order of DGCA, DDA has issued notice to the concerned department regarding a reduction in the height of the top four apartments of the building.

"Final order issued by DGCA to reduce the height of the said 15 numbers of towers to permissible limits within 60 days of issue of the notice or file appeal to DGCA within 60 days. This is for your kind information and further necessary action please," DDA's notice read.

The residents of the said four apartments are worried after the final order of DGCA and DDA. The local Resident Welfare Association (RWA) is aggressively opposing the order and preparing an appeal to DGCA and DDA. The RWA has shown dissatisfaction against the order as to how a final order can be passed without consulting residents.

"We have bought the house with hard-earned money. How can the authority pass the order unanimously? We will appeal before the authority and if they do not listen to us, then we will approach the Supreme Court," said Abhay More, President of RWA.

"These towers were constructed after DDA got No Objection Certificate (NOC) and now other authority of same government said that there is a need to reduce the height of the building. What is the fault of the people living here who have filled crores of rupees in a flat? Reducing the height is also compromising the safety of the building as there are water tanks, fire tanks and elevators attached to the top of the building," Ashok Pai a retired IFS said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Vasant KunjDGCADelhiD-6
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to interact with health workers, vaccine beneficiaries in Himachal Pradesh today

Must Watch

PT16M6S

Jammu And Kashmir: Exclusive report from floating vegetable market on Dal Lake