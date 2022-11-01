Dhamnagar bypoll: 'Good work of our women has made me very happy', says Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed public meetings at 13 places in Dhamnagar virtually for the Party candidate Anita Das ahead of bypoll. Addressing the public meeting on Monday, Patnaik stated that the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has been working for the people and their welfare and it has always been with the people.

"Dhamnagar is the land of peace and harmony. The land of brotherhood. This is the biggest identity of Dhamnagar. We are all working to protect this identity, I will dedicate myself towards the development of Dhamnagar," said the CM, adding "I am very happy that be it Kalia Yojana, or Mission Shakti, or Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana - the benefits of all the schemes have reached people, our women are empowered."

CM Naveen Patnaik further said, "Mission Shakti is their new identity. Good work of our women has made me very happy. So, I want to see a woman as your MLA and I am sure that you also want this, women are able to perform all the responsibilities beautifully," adding "Dhamnagar development is my responsibility, we are only 18 month away from the general election, we can complete five year`s task in this period, I myself will look after the development of Dhamnagar and it will progress more."

Also read: Shrikant Tyagi to launch 'CAMPAIGN against BJP' for 'unfairly targeting' him

Patnaik said, "With your help, Odisha is now famous all over the country in the field of development. I fully believe that this trend will continue further with your support."

According to CM Patnaik, Dhamnagar has given the chance to Biju Janata Dal to serve the people by giving all the 6 district council seats of Dhamnagar, chairmanship and vice-chairmanship of Dhamnagar NAC to 9 wards out of 11 wards, therefore, "I request you to bless the Biju Janata Party candidate by voting to her in this election. I will be responsible for the development of your region and Dhamnagar constituency."

CM Patnaik launches Make-in-Odisha Web Portal

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched the website and mobile app for "Make In Odisha Conclave`22". He urged all the departments to work in close collaboration to ensure the grand success of Make in Odisha Conclave`22 while speaking on the occasion.

Patnaik called upon them to ensure Make in Odisha Conclave`22 becomes a landmark event in Odisha`s industrial growth story, adding "Odisha today is ranked among the top states of India in terms of live manufacturing investments and has been accorded the "Achiever" status in the recently released "Ease of Doing Business" ratings".

The Chief Minister said that the Make in Odisha Conclave, 2022 is a platform for our state to showcase our growth story and present what we have to offer to investors across the globe, adding that it is a platform for industry captains and thought leaders to talk about the outlook of various industrial sectors.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said, "we have to make all efforts in the next 30 days to see that this year`s event becomes even better than the two previous ones. The state has brought up FICCI as a national industry partner and the govt has finalised all details of the sessions for the event.

According to the official statement, the Make In Odisha Conclave`22 is the flagship investor summit of the Government of Odisha. Notably, the Make in Odisha Conclave`22 is a unique opportunity to understand Odisha`s policy and regulatory environment, and the vast existing and emerging business opportunities across sectors.

"Odisha, under the visionary leadership of Naveen Patnaik, has grown significantly in the last decade. While the state government was not able to host the event in 2020 due to the global pandemic, the government stated that they would make up for that absence by hosting an even grander Make in Odisha Conclave this time. The state government is optimistic about this edition and hopes to see more participation and more investment intent than the previous two editions," read the official statement.