हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dharmendra Pratap Singh

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's tallest man, joins SP ahead of UP polls

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, 46, is 8 feet and 2 inches tall.

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India&#039;s tallest man, joins SP ahead of UP polls
Photo credits: Samajwadi Party

New Delhi: Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who is said to be India's tallest man, on Saturday (January 22, 2022) joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Singh joined the party in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh acquired the membership of the Samajwadi Party while expressing trust in the policies of the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav's leadership," SP said on Facebook.

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, 46, is 8 feet and 2 inches tall and his name is the Guinness World Records. He is also seen as one of the tallest men in Asia.

A resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village in Pratapgarh district, Singh reportedly holds a Master's degree.

ALSO READ | UP Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav to contest first Assembly polls from home turf Karhal

Elections to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Dharmendra Pratap SinghIndia`s tallest manSamajwadi PartyUP polls2022 UP Polls
Next
Story

Mumbai high-rise fire: 4-member committee to probe incident

Must Watch

PT9M51S

Narendra Singh Tomar said this during a special conversation