Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's tallest man, joins SP ahead of UP polls

New Delhi: Dharmendra Pratap Singh, who is said to be India's tallest man, on Saturday (January 22, 2022) joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Singh joined the party in presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

"Dharmendra Pratap Singh of Pratapgarh acquired the membership of the Samajwadi Party while expressing trust in the policies of the Samajwadi Party and Akhilesh Yadav's leadership," SP said on Facebook.

Dharmendra Pratap Singh, 46, is 8 feet and 2 inches tall and his name is the Guinness World Records. He is also seen as one of the tallest men in Asia.

A resident of Narharpur Kasiyahi village in Pratapgarh district, Singh reportedly holds a Master's degree.

Elections to the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

