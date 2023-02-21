'Godman' Dhirendra Shastri's Brother Booked for Pointing gun at Dalit Girl's Father During Wedding in MP

Bhopal: Self-styled Godman Dhriendra Shastri`s brother Shaligram Garg has been booked for allegedly using abusive language, pointing a gun and threatening father of a Dalit girl during a wedding function in Madhya Pradesh`s Chhatarpur. The FIR has been filed by the Bamitha Police under sections 294, 323, 506, 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the SC/ST Act.

The matter pertains to a viral video, in which Shaligram Garg can be seen using abusive language and pointing a gun during the wedding function on February 11 in Gadha village of Chhatarpur district. Garg allegedly also threatened the complainant.

The police had received a complaint from the girl`s father, after which a police team was constituted to investigate the video. The police said that efforts are being made to arrest the accused.

The incident occurs shortly after the Bageshwar godman called for India to become a "Hindu Rashtra." India will soon become a "Hindu Rashtra," according to Dhirendra Shastri, who also stated that "foreigners desire an India where everyone can pronounce Hindutva with pride."

The head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Gada village, Chhatarpur district, Madhya Pradesh, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has a sizable following.

An activist filed a complaint against Shastri last month, accusing him of encouraging superstitious behaviour in his public programmes in Nagpur. Nonetheless, the cops handed him a "clean chit."

Shyam Manav, the founder of the "Akhil Bharatiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti," filed the complaint, alleging that Shastri staged the "Shree Ram Katha" event in Nagpur from January 5 to January 13 and held "Divya Darbar" and "Pret Darbar" programmes that encouraged superstition.