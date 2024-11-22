Dhule City Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Anup Agarwal -BJP Anil Umrao Gote -Sena UBT Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Dhule City Election Result 2024 Live: Dhule City, a critical constituency in Maharashtra, became the center of attention in the 2024 assembly elections held on November 20. Known for its vibrant political landscape, the seat saw intense competition among candidates, reflecting the diverse preferences of its electorate.

Dhule City: Key Contenders

This year, eight candidates are contesting for the Dhule City seat. Prominent names include Agrawal Anupbhaiyya Omprakash of the BJP, Anil Anna Gote representing Shiv Sena (UBT), and Anand Jayram Saindane of the Bahujan Samaj Party. The competition has been fierce, with major parties and independents vying to secure a win.

Dhule City Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 LIVE:

BJP’s Quest to Maintain Dominance

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP emerged victorious in Dhule City, cementing its stronghold in the region. This year, the party aims to replicate its success despite challenges from opposition parties and independents. The constituency's shifting political dynamics have added a new layer of complexity to the contest.

Larger Statewide Political Context

The broader political battle in Maharashtra has been characterized by the rivalry between the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). The Mahayuti, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), seeks to consolidate its position, while the MVA, including Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (UBT), aims to challenge the ruling coalition's dominance.

Impact of Dhule City Results on Maharashtra Politics

As the vote counting continues, Dhule City’s outcome is being closely monitored. The results are expected to influence not just the local political narrative but also the overall trends in Maharashtra’s governance.

Stay tuned for live updates and detailed analyses