Dhule Rural Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2024 Live Winner and Losser Candidate Raghavendra Manohar Patil, BJP Kunalbaba Rohidas Patil, Cong Total Votes Margin BJP Congress Shiv Sena NCP ECI Maharashtra Assembly election result

Dhule Rural Assembly Election Result 2024 Live: Dhule Rural, a vital assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Dhule district, participated in the state’s 2024 elections on November 20. The constituency, part of the Dhule Lok Sabha segment, holds significant importance due to its historical voting trends and political weight.

Key Players in the 2024 Contest

The 2024 race is headlined by Congress’ Kunal Rohidas Patil, who seeks re-election after consecutive victories in 2014 and 2019. Patil’s main rival is Gyanjyoti Manohar Patil of the BJP, alongside candidates from the NCP factions, MNS, VBA, and independent challengers. Historically, Congress has dominated this constituency, with Kunal Patil winning by over 14,000 votes in 2019, maintaining a strong foothold in the region.

Dhule Rural Vidhan Sabha Chunav Vote Counting 2024 Live:

The Political Alliances at Play

This year’s elections come amidst significant changes in Maharashtra’s political alliances. The ruling Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, NCP (Ajit Pawar faction), and Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), aims to challenge the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), Shiv Sena (UBT), and Samajwadi Party. The dynamics within and between these alliances have added intrigue to this year’s contest.

Congress Aims to Retain Its Stronghold

Congress has traditionally dominated Dhule Rural, with Kunal Patil emerging as a formidable leader. The BJP, however, is determined to turn the tide, backed by the strength of its alliance. The constituency’s rural-urban mix of voters makes it a strategic seat for both sides.

Awaiting the Outcome

As the vote counting progresses, Dhule Rural remains a closely watched constituency. The results will not only determine the fate of Kunal Patil but also influence the broader political narrative in Maharashtra.

Stay tuned for updates as the election results shape the political landscape of Dhule Rural.