Dial 100 emergency service to be closed in Uttar Pradesh from Saturday, CM Yogi to launch single helpline number

Lucknow: Traditional emergency service number Dial 100 will be closed in Uttar Pradesh from Saturday, October 26, and will be replaced by a single helpline number 112. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the new number for emergency services on October 26; 112, which is an integration of calling for immediate assistance to the police (100), fire (101) and women (1090) helpline numbers in the state.

Till now, 20 states and Union territories have adopted a single emergency helpline number '112'.

Dial 100 was launched by Akhilesh Yadav government in 2016 as an ambitious high-tech project for providing immediate aid. The call received on its control room is immediately transferred concerned police station and other officers for action. This system also monitors the police action until the problem is solved. Hundreds of response vehicle, including two-wheelers and four-wheelers, are deployed for assisting people and taking action. In UP, there are currently different emergency numbers for different services, such as there are two emergency numbers - 102 and 108 - for ambulance services in the state.

Post-October 26, all emergency numbers - 100 for police, 101 for fire and 1090 women helpline - will be integrated into a single Emergency Response Support System (ERSS).

On Wednesday, Delhi Police launched the single emergency helpline number '112' for immediate assistance. Instead of '100, 101 and 102', the Delhi residents can just use '112'. The Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) was launched by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

In the new system, the call simultaneously passes to the Police Control Room and to at-least to five people through the mobile app; which are volunteers to help the people in need.

"Even if somebody dials 100 or 101 or 102, the call will connect to 112," police officials said.

In Delhi, the main call centre has been set up in Shalimar Bagh which is operating under the control of DCP (Ops and Communication).