UP Police

Dial 112 in Uttar Pradesh for police, fire brigade, ambulance, SDRF from October 26

Uttar Pradesh: The UP Police emergency number has now been changed from 100 to 112. The new number will become operational from October 26.

The callers in UP can now avail the facility of three emergency services (police, fire services, ambulance, and SDRF) by dialing a single number – 112.

'Dial 100 in case of emergency' was launched by Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government in 2016. The BJP government also continued to use the same system.

The same number was adopted by Delhi government in September this year for immediate assistance which was launched by Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy.

With the implementation of the new ERSS-112 system in Delhi, the police response time reduced tremendously.

