'Dialogue, diplomacy ONLY SOLUTION': PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war
Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, PM Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin today during a phone call.
PM Modi and President Putin reviewed bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and investments, defence cooperation, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. PM Modi briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of G-20 and highlighted its key priorities.
