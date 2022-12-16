topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
UKRAINE WAR

'Dialogue, diplomacy ONLY SOLUTION': PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, PM Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin today during a phone call.  

Last Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 04:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Dialogue, diplomacy ONLY SOLUTION': PM Modi to Putin on Ukraine war

Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, PM Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin today during a phone call.  

PM Modi and President Putin reviewed bilateral ties in areas of energy, trade and investments, defence cooperation, news agency PTI reported quoting officials. PM Modi briefed President Putin on India's ongoing Presidency of G-20 and highlighted its key priorities.
 

Live TV

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?
DNA Video
DNA: When Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel passed away in 1950
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of deteriorating relationship with smartphone
DNA Video
DNA: In 1911, when Ronald Amundson reached the South Pole
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'cyber intrusion' in the health sector
DNA Video
DNA: When Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussain was arrested in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: Ground reality check of 'Har Ghar Jal Yojana'.
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's evil eye on Tawang
DNA Video
DNA: Nirbhaya Fund under control of the system!