'Did Not Implement Even One Of His Electoral Promises': Mallikarjun Kharge Slams PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress party president and MP Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the PM has not delivered on anything he has promised and only claims that he has done a lot of work.

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, Assam, Kharge said, "He (PM Modi) did not implement even one of what he said (electoral promises). Still, he says that Modi did a lot of work for the country. I don't want to speak much. Congress is a party of those who made India independent."

Further escalating his attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kharge said that the BJP never fought for the independence of India and claimed that the party did not do any thing for the development of the country.

"We built this country...They (BJP) speak so much about patriotism that Nehru is nothing before them, Indira Gandhi is nothing before them and Lal Bahadur Shastri is nothing before them - Modi is everything," said Mallikarjun Kharge.

"They even put the idea that India attained independence after 2014 and the country was not independent before that - all of these are reflected in his words. What is sad is that those who were nurtured by the Congress party and became leaders also say the same. If Congress was so bad, why did you spend 30-40 years of your life on it unnecessarily?... I don't know what has happened to them, but they too criticise Indira Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi," he added.