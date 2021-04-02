Didi running government on 3T model - Tolabaji, Tanashahi and Tushtikaran: Home Minister Amit Shah attacks Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a campaign rally in poll-bound West Bengal on Friday (April 2) attacked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said that she runs her government on 3T model- Tolabaji (extortion), Tanashahi (dictatorship) and Tushtikaran (appeasement).

Addressing a rally in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, the senior BJP leader claimed, “Didi is running the government on a 3T model: Tanashahi, Tolabazi, and Tushtikaran, but Modi Ji runs it on a 3V model: Vikas, Vishwas, Vyapar.”

Shah also promised to provide Rs 2000 crore annually for the development of North Bengal. “Your development will be our topmost priority if we form a government in West Bengal. We'll give Rs 2000 crores to the North Bengal development board for your development. There'll also be a battalion of Rajbanshi youth, to pay tribute to Narayani Sena,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Raising poll pitch on the infiltration issue, the Union Home Minister said that after his party comes to power, they will completely stop cross-border infiltration.

The second phase of polling concluded in West Bengal on Thursday (April 1). 30 constituencies across four districts went to polls in this phase of the eight-phased West Bengal Assembly elections. The high-profile seat of Nandigram, which went to polls in the second phase, witnessed a fierce battle between TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her protege-turned-BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari.

Meanwhile, Shah in his rally also said that Banerjee is losing in Nandigram.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

Live TV