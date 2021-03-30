हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assembly election

Exclusive: Why is didi mum on political violence in West Bengal, questions Amit Shah in Nandigram road show

While talking to Zee News, the Union Home Minister raised numerous questions on CM Mamata Banerjee’s governance in the state. 

Exclusive: Why is didi mum on political violence in West Bengal, questions Amit Shah in Nandigram road show
File Photo

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in the poll-bound state on Tuesday (March 30) as a part of BJP’s campaign for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections. 

While talking to Zee News, the Union Home Minister raised numerous questions on CM Mamata Banerjee’s governance in the state. Replying to Mamata’s outsider comment, the BJP leader took a jibe at the TMC supremo and questioned, “Why is the chief minister mum when asked about political violence in Bengal?” 

The roadshow led by Shah witnessed huge turnout. Locals queued up on both the sides of the road amid chants of  'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad'.

In conversation with Zee News, Shah also raised the issue of the death of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar’s 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, from Nimta. “Why didn’t didi visit BJP worker’s 85-year-old mother, who was trashed by TMC workers? Why didn’t she apologise then?”

Adding to the list, BJP leaders also raised the issue of increasing crime against women in West Bengal. The union home minister accused the TMC supremo of being insensitive towards such issues in the state. “After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying. If a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe & secure?” said Amit Shah in Nandigram.

“Why hasn’t CM visited the rape victim yet?” questioned Amit Shah.

“Mamata Didi speaks of women security in the state, but the people of West Bengal are well aware of this contradiction,” he added.

Later while addressing the press after the roadshow, Amit Shah said, “Looking at the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here. The easiest way to bring 'parivartan' is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram.”

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Assembly electionState election 2021Amit ShahWest Bengal assembly election 2021West Bengal electionWest Bengal Election Date
Next
Story

Assam assembly elections: Last day of campaigning for phase 2, JP Nadda, CM Sarbananda Sonowal, Rahul Gandhi to address back to back rallies

Must Watch

PT14M58S

'Jai Shri Ram' slogans chanted ahead of Mamata Banerjee's road show in Nandigram