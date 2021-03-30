Exclusive: Why is didi mum on political violence in West Bengal, questions Amit Shah in Nandigram road show

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in the poll-bound state on Tuesday (March 30) as a part of BJP’s campaign for the upcoming West Bengal assembly elections.

While talking to Zee News, the Union Home Minister raised numerous questions on CM Mamata Banerjee’s governance in the state. Replying to Mamata’s outsider comment, the BJP leader took a jibe at the TMC supremo and questioned, “Why is the chief minister mum when asked about political violence in Bengal?”

The roadshow led by Shah witnessed huge turnout. Locals queued up on both the sides of the road amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Amit Shah Zindabad'.

In conversation with Zee News, Shah also raised the issue of the death of BJP worker Gopal Majumdar’s 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, from Nimta. “Why didn’t didi visit BJP worker’s 85-year-old mother, who was trashed by TMC workers? Why didn’t she apologise then?”

Adding to the list, BJP leaders also raised the issue of increasing crime against women in West Bengal. The union home minister accused the TMC supremo of being insensitive towards such issues in the state. “After reaching here, I got a sad piece of news. A woman was raped within 5-km radius of the place where Mamata Banerjee is staying. If a woman can be raped at a time when she is present in the area, how can women be safe & secure?” said Amit Shah in Nandigram.

“Why hasn’t CM visited the rape victim yet?” questioned Amit Shah.

“Mamata Didi speaks of women security in the state, but the people of West Bengal are well aware of this contradiction,” he added.

Later while addressing the press after the roadshow, Amit Shah said, “Looking at the enthusiasm among the people of Nandigram, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate Suvendu Adhikari is going to win from here. The easiest way to bring 'parivartan' is to make sure Mamata Didi loses from Nandigram.”

Live TV