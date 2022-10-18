Digital creator and influencer Sandhya Naidu believes in exploring unexplored

A travel story is always eye candy. Today, we have a cosmic number of travel bloggers who are picturing the world-famous destinations that we dream of visiting. But, don't you think that the world is beyond those "popular places"? Sandhya Naidu not only agrees with the aforementioned question but also aims to explore those untouched beauties.

Of course, you have seen the majestic Ganpati Phule of Ratnagiri, but have you experienced the serenity of Anjarle beach? Similarly, the talk of Rann Ustav has reached every ear, but the authenticity of Dholavira's Fossil Park is still unsung. In our eagerness to see a notable destination, we frequently overlook the true gems. But Sandhya Naidu doesn't! She truly loves exploring the niches that are secured from banality.

Sharing her motive for moving through these terra incognita, Sandhya Naidu says, "Every corner has its beauty, we have just loomed larger to already outstanding places. I believe in reading stories from the soil, streets, and structures of every place I visit. And as a travel enthusiast, I find more felicity in spotlighting these places than others."

While people go to Lonavala for scenic views, Sandhya Naidu went to Lonavala's Della DATA Resort for some adventure. She, too, has soothed at Nashik's vineyard, but hers was the obscure beauty Soma Vineyard of Soma Vine Village. During her trip to Jodhpur, Sandhya Naidu visited the startling Meharangarh fort, Chandpole, Padamsar lake, and the streets of the city. She stayed at marvellous resorts like Ranbanka Palace and Pratap Niwas Palace.

These are just a few. Once you land on Sandhya Naidu's Instagram, you will find several unusual destinations for your getaway plans. Moreover, she drops every detail of her tour. From the resorts where she is staying to the places she visits, Sandhya Naidu covers everything, bar none.

Discerning the way she creates travel stories and shares even the most intricate details, Sandhya Naidu has reaped the chance to work with a myriad of resorts and travel brands. These include Vits Silvassa, Club Mahindra, Express Inn, Outpost Alibaug, Rhythm (Lonavala), Angriya Cruises, Monteria Resort, Yatra India, Oyo Rooms, Forest Club Resort, Forest Hill Tala Moksha Naturopathy, Kaular Resorts, Rann Village Resort, The Fern, IBIS India Klook, and many more.

Passing her message to young travel enthusiasts, Sandhya Naidu says, "Next time you visit a city or a country, spare a day to explore unrenowned and overshadowed locales."

(Disclaimer: Above mentioned article is a sponsored feature. This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.)