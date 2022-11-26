topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
BHARAT JODO YATRA

Digvijaya Singh Falls During Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, Congress targets BJP over poor road conditions

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh took part in the Rahul Gandhi led Bharat Jodo Yatra. While going to a restaurant, he fall to the ground which led to a verbal tussle between Congress and BJP. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Tanya Trivedi|Last Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 05:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Saturday to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi.
  • The incident led to the war of words between the opposition party and the central government over the condition of state's roads.

Trending Photos

Digvijaya Singh Falls During Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, Congress targets BJP over poor road conditions

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Saturday to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. The incident led to the war of words between the opposition party and the central government over the condition of state's roads.

He was moving towards a roadside restaurant during a tea break when he fell. As he fell, Congress workers immediately surrounded him to help him to his feet.

All India Congress Committee media in charge Jairam Ramesh, during the media interaction, told, "Digvijaya Singh has fallen to the ground four times so far during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, he has fallen for the first time in Madhya Pradesh and the reason is the state also has bad roads.”

He further mocked BJP of their previous statement in which they had stated that the roads in MP were better than the Washington DC saying that "Madhya Pradesh's roads are killer roads and not better than those in Washington DC. I have saved myself from falling three times in the state due to bad roads.”

Live Tv

Bharat Jodo YatraDigvijay SinghCongress LeaderBJPMadhya PradeshRahul Gandhi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Investigative report' of cyber attack on AIIMS
DNA Video
When will the destiny of gem cutters change?
DNA Video
Beginning of efforts to curb violence against Women in 1999
DNA Video
DNA: Disrespect by politicians of the family of the rape victim in Lakhimpur Kheri
DNA Video
DNA: What are the signs of flood in Saudi Arabia?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: T-shirt with Amitabh Bachchan's poster banned without permission!
DNA Video
DNA : The time has come for a change in the Election Commission!
DNA Video
DNA: When Apollo-12 returned to Earth in 1969
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new Army Chief's 'Anti India' Bio-Data
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reason for these 'ineffective' antibiotics?