Digvijaya Singh Falls During Bharat Jodo Yatra in MP, Congress targets BJP over poor road conditions

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reached Barwaha in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district on Saturday to take part in the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi. The incident led to the war of words between the opposition party and the central government over the condition of state's roads.

He was moving towards a roadside restaurant during a tea break when he fell. As he fell, Congress workers immediately surrounded him to help him to his feet.

All India Congress Committee media in charge Jairam Ramesh, during the media interaction, told, "Digvijaya Singh has fallen to the ground four times so far during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. However, he has fallen for the first time in Madhya Pradesh and the reason is the state also has bad roads.”

He further mocked BJP of their previous statement in which they had stated that the roads in MP were better than the Washington DC saying that "Madhya Pradesh's roads are killer roads and not better than those in Washington DC. I have saved myself from falling three times in the state due to bad roads.”