Dilip Chhabria

Dilip Chhabria, ace car designer, arrested by Mumbai Police in forgery case

Dilip Chhabria, who is the owner of car modification studio 'DC', was booked under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B) and 34 of Indian Penal code.

Top car designer and founder of DC design Dilip Chhabria was arrested on Monday (December 28) in a cheating and forgery case by CIU of Mumbai Crime Branch. 

Dilip Chhabria, who is the owner of car modification studio 'DC', was booked under sections 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120 (B) and 34 of Indian Penal code. The police has also seized the high-end car linked to the case. The car is currently parked at the Mumbai Police headquarters. 

It is learnt that the complaint against Dilip Chhabria was filed on December 19.

While the police is yet to reveal more details about the case, sources said that few other people have also been arrested in connection with this case.

