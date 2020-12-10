Dilip Ghosh cites security lapse during JP Nadda's state visit, writes to Home Minister Amit Shah

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
New Delhi: The Home Ministry has questioned the West Bengal government on an alleged security breach during Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Jagat Prakash Nadda's visit to the state.

BJP state chief Dilip Ghosh shot off a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah pointing out a security breach in Kolkata during Nadda's two-day visit which comes to an end today. 

"There has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda`s visit to the state. There was no presence of police at his events yesterday. I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah and administration here," Dilip Ghosh told reporters on Thursday, as per an ANI report.

Ghosh further claimed that hundreds of demonstrators arrived at their party office at Hastings, Kolkata with sticks and bamboos. He alleged that the demonstrators showed black flags and raised slogans.

Taking cognizance of the letter, Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered an inquiry into the matter and has asked the West Bengal government about the alleged security negligence.

Meanwhile, Nadda criticised the "dynastic politics" of the ruling TMC and other parties in the country. "Today, I want to recollect what Syama Prasad Mookherjee had said about discipline and tolerance...It is very pertinent in the present situation in Bengal. For West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...Thy name is intolerance," he said after inaugurating nine party offices across various districts of the state.

BJP chief Nadda is in Kolkata for a two-day visit to West Bengal and have planned several campaigns as part of public outreach in the run up to the state assembly election.

Tags:
Amit ShahJP NaddaDilip GhoshMamata Banerjee
