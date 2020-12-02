Dilli chalo protest: Former WWE champion 'The Great Khali' joins agitating farmers' -- Watch what he said

New Delhi: Dalip Singh Rana, better known by his ring name 'The Great Khali', has come out in support of the agitating farmers and joined them in their protests' against the new agriculture laws.

In a video that the former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) champion shared on his official Instagram account, he said, "The farmers won't go back until unless their demands are met. They have come up with a ration that will last for six months."

Khali captioned the video as 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' and also briefly explained the losses that a farmer would face due to the new agriculture laws.

He also urged everyone to stand with the farmers so that the government has to agree to farmers' demands. Khali also expressed, "The farmers of Haryana and Punjab are 'very tough'."

Khali is not the first famous face to come out in support of the farmers. Several popular players, wrestlers and singers have also supported the farmers' protests.

A group of 10 women kabaddi players from Punjab said they are supporting the farmers, singer Ravinder Grewal was also the part of the farmers` sit-in at Singhu border on the Delhi-Chandigarh route and wrestler Pradeep Kumar along with many of his companions was busy in distributing langar.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Centre met leaders of the protesting farmer unions for talks to address their concerns on new agriculture laws.

Over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive and the fourth round of talks has been scheduled for Thursday (December 3).

Notably, the farmers' protest has entered into the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday.

The reason behind the widespread protests is these three new laws - The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

