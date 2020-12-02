LIVE: More farmers to join agitation at Delhi border as talks with Centre fail to end deadlock

2 December 2020, 08:55 AM
The farmers' organizations are convening a meeting at the Singhu border. In this meeting, the Kisan union leaders will inform about the talks that took place with the Centre yesterday. Also, a strategy will be devised for the meeting with the government to be held on December 3.
2 December 2020, 08:33 AM
The number of farmers at UP border is growing, farmers said that the movement will continue till the three farm laws are revoked. "We have come for prepared with 6-month ration stock. The government should understand our problem."
The agitation continues for the 7th day, while fourth round of talks are scheduled on December 3.
2 December 2020, 08:11 AM
Due to the farmers' agitation some trains run by Northern Railway have been cancelled/short terminated/short-originated/diverted. (ANI)
2 December 2020, 08:02 AM
Delhi Police issues Traffic Alert:
Tikri border, Jharoda Border, Jhatikra Border are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for two wheeler traffic.
Borders open for Haryana:
Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders
Borders open for Noida:
The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida.