LIVE: More farmers to join agitation at Delhi border as talks with Centre fail to end deadlock

NEW DELHI: Even as the Centre met leaders of the protesting farmer unions for talks on Tuesday (December 1) to address their concerns on new agriculture laws while the farmers have decided to continue with their silent protests.

Peaceful sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, continued at the Singhu and Tikri borders. The farmers' protest has entered into the seventh consecutive day on Wednesday.

At the third round of talks with the agitating farmers yesterday, the Union Ministers conveyed to the farmers the benefits of the Acts brought to improve the agricultural sector. The farmers` representatives, however, termed the laws as contrary to their interests.

The over three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive.

A fourth of talks is scheduled to be held on Thursday (December 3).

