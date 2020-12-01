Dilli Chalo protest: Shaheen Bagh's Bilkis Dadi comes out to support agitating farmers; detained by Police, released later

New Delhi: Bilkis Dadi, the woman face of the anti-CAA protests at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, came out to support the agitating farmers on Tuesday (December 1, 2020), but couldn't make her presence felt as she was detained by Police and released later.

"She was stopped at the Singhu Border and was escorted by the police back to her home in southeast Delhi," PTI quoted a senior police officer as saying.

Bilkis who had reportedly expressed her willingness to join the farmers' protest at the Delhi-Haryana border at Singhu, was stopped by Delhi Police personnel.

Meanwhile, amid massive protests by farmers on new agriculture laws, the Centre is currently holding a meeting with protesting farmer unions to address their concerns. As per the recent reports, the Centre has suggested to form a new panel including members from farmer unions and government officials to discuss new reforms.

The reason behind the widespread protests is these three new laws - The Farmers` Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The farmers' protest on Tuesday has entered the sixth consecutive day.

Live TV