Disappointed at misrepresentation of its communication by Republic TV: BARC

New Delhi: The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) on Sunday (October 18) said that it is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same.

"BARC India has not commented on the ongoing investigation and it is providing necessary assistance to the law enforcement agency. BARC India is highly disappointed with the actions of the Republic Network by disclosing private and confidential communications and misrepresenting the same," read an official statement.

The statement added that the BARC India reiterates that it has not commented on the ongoing investigation and without prejudice to BARC India’s rights, it expresses its dismay at the actions of the Republic Network.

Earlier on October 15, BARC had announced a temporary suspension of weekly ratings of news channels across languages in the wake of the fake Television Rating Points (TRP) scam.

They said that the council would review and augment the current standards of measurement to improve on "statistical robustness", and the exercise will result in a "pause" in the weekly ratings for up to 12 weeks.

"In the light of the recent developments, BARC Board has proposed that it's technical committee review and augment the current standards of measuring and reporting the data of niche genres, to improve their statistical robustness and to significantly hamper the potential attempts of infiltrating the panel homes," an official statement said.

