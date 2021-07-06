Discom intensifies conversion process for multi-point connections for Noida high-rises

Noida: In a major relief to lakhs of residents in high-rise societies in Noida, the electricity department has intensified the exercise of the conversion process for multipoint connections in place of existing single-point connections. There are about 142 high-rise societies in Noida, comprising over 1 lakh flats. Under the new regulation of the government, lakhs of residents will be benefitted by the multi-point connection and will get rid of the builder's trap.

A single point connection can be converted into a multipoint connection in any society only after the consent of 51 per cent of its residents. As many as 270 out of 612 high-rises in the city have given consent for multipoint connections for the flat owners there.

The electricity department is all geared up and is holding meetings on Saturdays and Sundays with officials from high-rise societies in Noida. They are doing so to make people of the society aware of the benefits of converting single-point connections to multipoint connections.

It is to be noted that builders have already siphoned off lakhs of rupees in the name of meters from the residents. Now, if a new connection is established, the residents of each flat in high-rise societies will have to deposit Rs 20,720 to the business department in the name of the meter. So overall, the society residents will again have to bear the brunt in order to change the connection.

FONAA (Federation of Noida and Greater Noida Apartment Owners Association), General Sector, Mridul Bhatia calls the process of conversion of single-point connections to multi-point power connections as 'better late than never'. He says that if there is 100 per cent compliance of the policy, then it will be in the interests of the residents. "For the last 10 years, the builder lobby has been engaged in robbing the residents of high-rises," he said.

The intention of the government is clear, however, if its compliance is not implemented fully, then the policy will be of no use. As per the tariff schedule, Common Area Maintenance (CAM) charges should not be collected from electricity meters, but builders indulge in rigging and embezzlement of crores of rupees.

Bills like Energy Charges, Fixed Charges, DG Charges and Common Area Charges can be collected from electricity-related meters. However, for the last few years, builders have been collecting Common Area Maintenance from the residences, thus, putting a lot of burden on them.

