Discovery releases sneak peek of Man Vs Wild episode featuring PM Modi with Bear Grylls

New Delhi: The Discovery Channel on Friday released a sneak peek of a special episode of Man Vs Wild featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he embarks on an adventure with the show's host Bear Grylls across Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand.

The show, scheduled to air on August 12 on the Discovery Network, consisting 12 Discovery channels in India, at 9 pm will show a glimpse of PM Modi's "love for the environment", as he would share his "childhood incidents spent amidst nature", a press release issued by Discovery said.

The sneak peek, which is 4.23 minutes long, shows PM Modi traversing in the wilderness with the British TV adventurer and sailing on a boat while throwing light on issues ranging from environmental conservation, preserving and embracing nature to cleanliness in India.

In the video, PM Modi's fearlessness could be observed as when Grylls gave PM Modi an improvised version of a spear to protect against potential attack from a tiger, the PM said, "My upbringing does not allow me to take a life. However, I will hold on it (the spear) since you insist!"

The episode's premiered on Discovery and Discovery HD World would be available in eight languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Marathi.

Bear Grylls was in India in February this year to shoot the adventure show at the Jim Corbett tiger reserve in Uttarakhand. For his popular show Man Vs Wild, Gear travels the globe looking for the most inhospitable places in which to use his extraordinary survival skills. The show which ran for seven seasons was also nominated for an Emmy Award.