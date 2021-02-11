हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
india china border dispute

Disengagement pact mandates China to move troops to Finger 8 near Pangong Lake, Indian forces near Finger 3: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asserted that the Chinese side will keep its troop presence in the North Bank area of the Pangong Lake to the east of Finger 8. Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3, stated Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha. Similar action would be taken in the South Bank area by both sides, he added.

"Since last September, both sides (India & China) have maintained communication with each other through military and diplomatic channels. Our objective was to effect disengagement and maintain status quo along the LAC so as to restore peace and tranquillity," added the Defence Minister.

"I want to assure this House that in these talks we have not conceded anything. The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh," added Singh.

The Defence Minister also said, "These will be a focus on further discussions with the Chinese side. We've agreed that both sides should achieve complete disengagement at the earliest and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols. By now, the Chinese side is also fully aware of our resolve."

"The agreement that we have been able to reach with the Chinese side for disengagement in Pangong lake area envisages that both sides will cease their forward deployments in a phased, coordinated and verified manner," he added.

