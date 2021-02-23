Disha Ravi granted bail by Delhi Court in toolkit case

New Delhi: A Delhi Court on Tuesday (February 23, 2021) granted bail to Disha Ravi in the toolkit case. The sessions court of Patiala House allowed the bail plea of the 22-year old activist.

"Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana granted bail on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 1,00,000 with two surety in like amount," reported ANI news agency.

Disha Ravi was produced before the Patiala House Court at the end of her one-day police custody.

Earlier on Saturday, the court heard Ravi's bail plea and Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana had reserved order for February 23 on activists' bail application. During the hearing, Ravi's defence counsel had told the court that there is no evidence that links the document to the violence during the farmers' march on January 26 in the national capital.

Disha Ravi's counsel also said that there is nobody arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort who has said that he was inspired for the same because of the toolkit.

However, additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the Delhi Police, told the court that the hyperlinks in the toolkit connected people to Khalistani websites that propagate hatred towards India.

He said, "This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here."

It was also stated that Disha Ravi was preparing the toolkit with those advocating Khalistan and alleged that the 22-year old activist deleted WhatsApp chats, emails and other evidence and was aware of legal action that she could face.

She was arrested from Bengaluru on February 15 for her alleged connection with the toolkit case related to the ongoing farmers' protests and was in police custody since then.