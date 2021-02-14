Greta Thunberg toolkit case: Climate activist Disha Ravi to remain in 5-day police custody

New Delhi: Hours after Delhi Police arrested climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru in the Greta Thunberg toolkit case, the 22-year old has been remanded to 5-day police custody.

Disha Ravi was produced in a court on Sunday (February 14, 2021) where she was remanded to police custody for 5 days.

According to police, she is one of the Editors of the Toolkit Google Doc and a key conspirator in the document's formulation and dissemination.

The case is regarding the investigation into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document, which was shared by the teen Swedish climate and environmental activist Greta Thunberg. She had shared the toolkit on the ongoing farmers' protests on Twitter.

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

Earlier on February 4, a day after Greta Thunberg tweeted about the farmers' agitation, the Delhi Police had filed a case over her tweets.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against Greta under Section 120B and 153-A of the Indian Penal Code. They also reportedly took Google’s help to trace the IP address of the authors who uploaded the toolkit on the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi.

This is to be noted that thousands of farmers have been protesting on three borders of the national capital since late November 2020, against the three newly enacted agricultural laws.

