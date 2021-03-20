Dispute over dog ownership resolved with DNA test in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal: The bond between a man and the dog is an old affair. The dog is often regarded as man's best friend. In a recent incident, the dispute between two parties over the ownership of a dog has been resolved with the help of DNA testing.

The incident is from Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh. A dog of Labrador breed named Coco went missing and that is when Shadab Khan, a local journalist came forward and claimed him to be his own pet. Shadab was not alone to do so, Krutik Shivhare, a local ABVP leader also claimed the ownership of the dog. Hoshangabad police station in-charge Anoon Singh Nain said.

A constable was sent to Shivhare's address and the dog was handed over to Khan as he produced a purchase certificate along with vaccination records. The very next day, Shivhare appeared in the police station and claimed that he purchased the dog from Itarasi in August 2020 and has named him "Tiger".

Shadab Khan filed a complaint at Dehat Police station on November 18. He claimed that his dog Coco, that went missing in August 2020, had been detained by Shivhare. Shadab Khan asked for the DNA test in order to get this matter solved and also paid Rs. 30,000 for the test.

The samples for the DNA test was sent in December 2020 and the test was conducted in Hyderabad, Telangana. The reports arrived on Thursday (March 18) and made it clear that the dog belongs to the Shadab Khan. The police handed over Coco to Shadab Khan.

Live TV