Diwali 2022: Man finds unusual way of lighting rockets using CIGARETTE, video goes viral- WATCH

Diwali 2022: A funny video is trending all over social media due to different way of lighting rockets using cigarette in mouth. The video that has gone viral was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda just ahead of Diwali. Nanda’s video post was shared with the caption, “The founder of NASA was definitely from India.” In the 20-second-long video, the man is seen holding a burning cigarette between his mouth and sending rockets up in the sky.

The man can be seen standing in the middle of a road and lighting around 11 rockets in a span of 20 seconds. Even though the act was extremely dangerous, the man performed this stunt without any fear of getting injured or burned.

The founder of NASA was definitely from India pic.twitter.com/lbWlbjHB07 October 21, 2022

The video has garnered around 984K views and easily managed to stun netizens with his unfamiliar way of lighting rockets. After watching the video, while some internet users simply called him Rajinikanth, some called him “Rocketman”, and others suggested he should be introduced to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Netizens Reaction

इनको ISRO मे रखो — RT (@rajatan27) October 21, 2022