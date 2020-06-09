DLF shopping malls in Delhi, Noida announce re-opening dates; check here

New Delhi: The DLF shopping malls, one of the largest chains of premium shopping malls across India, that draws visitors from all over Delhi-NCR and other neighbouring areas have announced the re-opening dates for malls in the national capital and Noida.

DLF Avenue in Saket (Delhi) will open to the public on Wednesday (June 10) while DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj (Delhi) will restart operations on Thursday (June 11).

The DLF Mall of India in Noida will re-open on Friday (June 12).

The malls will re-open between 11 am and 8 pm as per the curfew hours set by the government so that consumers feel safe to come in during that time.

The malls are going to open after a halt of around two months due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Although, public places like shopping malls, religious places, and quick services restaurants in Delhi-NCR and other major cities already re-opened on Monday (June 8, 2020), but reportedly the footfalls were low due to the COVID-19 infection.

On May 30, the Centre had said that 'Unlock-1' would be initiated in the country from June 8 and the coronavirus lockdown would be relaxed to a great extent except in the COVID-19 containment zones.

Safety guidelines like following social distancing, wearing a mask, Arogya setu app is made mandatory for people visiting these places.

The cinema halls, gaming arcades and children play areas in a mall will continue to be in the prohibited segment.

Notably, the Ambience group and Unity group in Delhi have also resumed operations in their malls.

Malls, restaurants and other public places across India were closed since March 25, when the country first went into a complete lockdown.