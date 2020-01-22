DMK, AIADMK come out in support of Periyar, flay Rajinikanth

A day after actor Rajinikanth politely stated that he would not apologise for his comments on Erode Venkatappa Ramasamy popularly known as Periyar, reactions from Tamil Nadu politicians from across party lines including the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) have poured in. Even the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have spoken on Rajinikanth's statement on Periyar.

While some lashed out at Rajini, some had some advice for the actor who is expected to take the political plunge soon.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) DMK President MK Stalin called on Rajnikanth to think and speak. "Rajinikanth is not a politician, he is an actor. Please think and speak about Periyar. I appeal to you. Periyar lived for 95 years and worked for the Tamil race," Stalin said.

AIADMK co-coordinator and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam credited Periyar for his political career and stated that he wouldn't be where he is, if not for Periyar. AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, too, condemned the actor's statement and called it an unwanted issue.

He added that nothing had happened the way Rajini had described it."Why is Rajini diverting people by speaking something that didn't happen? This issue is from around 50 years ago, and one shouldn't play cheap politics over it. There are so many issues to be talked about and we shouldn't remain in the past."

When asked about BJP leaders expressing support for Rajini's statement, while AIADMK (which is an ally of the BJP) leaders are disapproving of his comments, Jayakumar said that ideology has to be looked at separately from political alliances. "We accept Periyar, Anna, MGR, and Jayalalithaa as our leaders and will not accept it if anyone speaks in a manner that degrades them. Periyar had been a rationalist and did not believe in God, but Anna believed in One Race, One God. Our way is that of Anna."

Tamil Nadu Congress chief KS Alagiri issued a statement condemning Rajini's speech. "Rajini has said that he will foray into politics but still has not done so. At this stage it was unnecessary for him to have made such a statement about Periyar who had dedicated his life and championed the cause of social justice in Tamil Nadu."

The Congress leader also raised questions over why Rajini did not mention about the controversial 1992 headline of Thuglak magazine after the Babri Masjid demolition and the 1996 issue when Rajini supported the DMK-Tamil Manila Congress alliance against J Jayalalithaa-led AIADMK government. "Why is that Rajini specifically recollected the 1971 incident and chose to ignore other issues? Can Rajini clarify about the sectarian agenda and political intentions behind his statement ?"

Alagiri also had a piece of friendly advice for Rajini. "Actor Rajinikanth can be whichever way he prefers to be and you have the rights to be so. But please don't fall prey to the agenda of evil, sectarian forces."

Meanwhile, security at Rajinikanth's Poes Garden residence in Chennai has been tightened in the wake of protests announced by fringe groups who are demanding an apology from the actor.

Member of the fringe groups also filed a complaint in Coimbatore under Indian Penal Code sections 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief). Another fringe group worker has approached the Madras High Court seeking direction to the Coimbatore police to register an FIR against the actor for his comments that allegedly were aimed at creating communal enmity.

However, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted in support of Rajini. "For a change, I am on the side of Rajinikanth on the E.V.R Naicker 1971 rally issue of parading Ram and Sita in a derogatory. This is a fact and Cho had published it in Thuglak. If the cine actor stays firm I will back him in courts if he wants."

For a change I am on the side of Rajnikant on the E. V. R. Naicker 1971 rally issue of parading Ram and Sita in a derogatory. This is a fact and Cho had published it in Thuglak. If the cine actor stays firm I will back him in courts if he wants — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 21, 2020

In a later tweet, Swamy stated, "Rajiikant phoned me today and I told him that on this matter I will be totally supportive."

Rajnikant phoned me today and I told him that on this matter I will be totally supportive — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 21, 2020

The controversy over Periyar erupted after Rajini during the 50th-anniversary event of weekly magazine Thuglak lauded the magazine's founder late Cho Ramaswamy for having carried a cover story of a 1971 rally in Salem, that was led by Periyar himself.

Rajini had stated that Thuglak was the only magazine to carry the story on the incident where nude pictures of Lord Ram and Sita were garlanded with slippers and paraded. He had also added that Cho Ramaswamy had condemned the act. "This brought a bad name to the ruling DMK who did not want the magazine to be circulated. The magazine's issue was seized by the government but Cho reprinted it and the magazine was sold in black. What was sold for Rs 10, was then sold for Rs 50 and Rs 60," Rajinikanth had asserted