DMK government to probe Jayalalithaa's death: MK Stalin

A DMK government in Tamil Nadu will order a probe into the death of Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, DMK President MK Stalin announced on Wednesday.

Addressing a rally in Tiruppur, about 465 km from here, Stalin insisted that there will be a change of government in Tamil Nadu after the Modi government is defeated in the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a rally in Tiruppur, about 465 km from here, Stalin insisted that there will be a change of government in Tamil Nadu after the Modi government is defeated in the Lok Sabha elections.

"One thing is sure -- soon after a change of government at the Centre, there will be a change of government in the state. Then the problems of people will be sorted out."

The Leader of Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly said: "Once the DMK returns to power, a probe will be ordered into death of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa."

Jayalalithaa died in a hospital in December 2016 following a prolonged illness. 

Stalin said waiver of gold loans, taken by landless farmers from cooperative and public sector banks, would be added to the party manifesto.

