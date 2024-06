DMK Lok Sabha Election Winners Candidate FULL List 2024

DMK Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: The 18th General Lok Sabha Election in India concluded on June 1, 2024. DMK has released its list of candidates for this crucial election.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is a political party in India. It was founded by former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, C.N Annadurai on September 17, 1949. It has a stronghold in Tamil Nadu and presently in opposition in Puducherry. It is the third largest party in Lok Sabha. Presently MK Stalin is the president of the party. It has its Chief minister for five consecutive terms. It has its headquarter in Chennai.. DMK contests elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

In Tamil Nadu, the alliance between Staline’s DMK , and INDIA alliance seems to resonate with voters. Exit polls suggest a dominating sweep of the alliance , capturing 33-37 seats in the state.

Here The list of the party Winner candidates: