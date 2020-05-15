DMRC trains staff amid lockdown, says decision to resume metro services in Delhi-NCR on Centre

New Delhi: Protocols for social distancing and other safety norms are being worked upon for passengers for using metro trains and station premises whenever services are ordered to be resumed, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday (May 15). IT added that the final decision on the resumption of metro services in Delhi-NCR is yet to be taken by the government.

The metro train services have been under suspension since March 22, the day of 'janta curfew' and the resumption of services is subject to the approval by the Delhi government and a subsequent nod from the centre.

The DMRC released a statement on the resumption of its services:

The decision to resume Metro rail services in Delhi NCR will be taken by the government after which the detailed protocol to be followed by passengers for travelling in the Metro will be shared with the media and public.

At present, DMRC is taking up the necessary cleaning mechanisms inside the trains and indoor areas of stations such as entrance lobbies, corridors, staircases, escalators, elevators, security area etc.

Other necessary logistical arrangements such as provision for hand sanitization/thermal screening at stations and installation of social distancing related signages are also being handled in the interim.

Earlier in the day, the DMRC took to Twitter to share that its housekeeping and other staff are busy cleaning and sanitising AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations. "Specially trained housekeeping staffs are deployed in stations to clean passenger movement areas and associated equipment such as AFC gates, lifts and escalators to begin safe operations," it said in a tweet.

It also tweeted an image, showing caution stickers being put up on the back of seats at regular intervals on social distancing.

Delhi Metro authorities have already trained their housekeeping and other staff to adhere to enhanced safety norms to make them ready to do their jobs whenever the services are ordered to be resumed, officials said.

Even if the operations resume, the journeys will not be as before. Those taking the journey in the metro will have to follow certain guidelines to stay safe. According to PTI, the proposed measures include :