DNA: Analysing Genocide Of Hindus, Conspiracy Against ISKCON In Bangladesh

The most significant news from Bangladesh today is the issuance of a final notice to the ISKCON temple. Radical groups have given their last ultimatum. Jamaat-e-Islami, a radical organization in Bangladesh, has issued a warning, giving ISKCON temples across the country just 24 hours to shut down. This threat is already taking effect. Signboards outside ISKCON temples are being removed, and temples in the capital city of Dhaka are being forced to close.

In today's DNA, Zee News Today will show you video evidence of the genocide of Hindus in Bangladesh, unmask the faces of the villains targeting Hindus, and expose the biggest conspiracy against ISKCON temples in Bangladesh.

For months, we at ZEE News have reported on the ground that this was coming. What we revealed through our ground reporting is now becoming a reality. After the tenure of Sheikh Hasina's government, a planned effort is underway to eliminate Hindus in Bangladesh. The movement to erase Hindu temples has started, and as part of this, ISKCON temples across the country are being targeted.

The conspiracy began with the arrest of Chinmayanand Prabhu, an ISKCON priest, and now it is escalating to declare ISKCON a terrorist organization.

Think about it—an institution that spreads the teachings of the Gita and Bhagavatam worldwide is being labeled a terrorist group. Priests of ISKCON are being called traitors, and efforts are being made to ban ISKCON in Bangladesh. This is part of a larger conspiracy, one that every Hindu needs to understand.

