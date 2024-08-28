Yesterday on DNA, we showed you how the Bengal police brutally suppressed a peaceful protest by students demanding justice for a female doctor. But the Bengal police didn’t stop there. Today, as the BJP called for a 12-hour Bengal Bandh (statewide shutdown), it was once again the police's job to handle the protesters. To make matters worse, TMC supporters were also out in force.

In North 24 Parganas, the situation escalated to the point where shots were fired at a BJP leader's vehicle. Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee issued a chilling warning, threatening several states with unrest if the BJP continued its actions in Bengal.

In today’s episode of DNA, Zee News analysed the impact of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's unrest threat to several states and the chaotic scenes from the BJP-led 12-hour statewide shutdown.

Alleging that Modi’s party is trying to fuel the situation in West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, “If Bengal is set on fire, Assam, northeast, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Delhi will also be affected.” She was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation day of her party's student wing, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has strongly reacted, directly telling Mamata Banerjee not to threaten Assam. He accused her of trying to incite unrest for political gain and labeled her statements as divisive for the country.

He claimed that Banerjee was trying to provoke the public to hide her own failures. “Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don’t show your anger to us,” Sarma wrote on X, sharing a 46-second video clip of a speech by the West Bengal CM.

This statement is being viewed as a serious threat to national security. Mamata even tried to portray Bengal as a friend of Bangladesh, suggesting that the cultural ties between Bengal and Bangladesh are strong. Given the rising anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh recently, her comments are being interpreted in various ways.

