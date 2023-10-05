DNA Analysis: Did Nepal Earthquake Cause Lhonak Lake Flash Flood? Read Here

New Delhi: The devastating cloud burst incident in Sikkim claimed 14 lives and hundreds remain missing including 22 army personnel. Over 3,000 tourists are feared to be stranded in different parts of the State. 12-14 workers working in the Teesta Stage 3 dam in Chungthang are still stranded in the tunnels of the dam.

In today's DNA, Zee News anchor Sourabh Raaj Jain analysed the connection between the earthquake in Nepal and the cloudburst in Sikkim that caused the flash floods in Lhonak lake.

Around 3 pm in October, a magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Nepal, with its epicenter located just 5 kilometers below the surface. This seismic event had a significant impact on the Lhonak lake in Sikkim, causing it to shrink in size, leaving only one-third of its original area.

Subsequently, on October 3rd, at approximately half-past one, a cloud burst occurred over Lhonak lake in Sikkim. The lake was unable to contain the substantial amount of rainfall resulting from the burst, leading to a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood.

As a consequence of this flood, the lake burst open, releasing a massive volume of water. This sudden surge of water dramatically raised the water level of the Teesta River by 15 to 20 feet, causing widespread devastation in the region of Sikkim. The shrinking of the Lhonak lake was backed by the satellite images released by ISRO that show the reduction of the lake to one-third of its original area.