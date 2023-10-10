The fourth day of the war between Israel and Hamas was marked by Israel's retaliatory action. Today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will end the war started by Hamas. Israel's Defense Forces have turned Gaza, the stronghold of Hamas, into a revenge territory. On Monday, Israel's Defense Minister had ordered the army to capture the entire Gaza Strip. After which Israeli fighter planes rained bombs on Gaza throughout the night. According to the Israeli army, it bombed 200 places in Gaza overnight due to which the sky of Gaza kept trembling the whole night.

Amid this all, one thing that cannot be ignored is the emergence of a new world order. The centre of power is changing in the world, a new world order seems to be forming. India is also included in this. There is a wave of nationalism in India. The citizens of the country are ready to do anything for the country. Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in Canada in June this year.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September blamed India for the death of this Khalistani terrorist. Justin Trudeau felt that by accusing India, he would bring India under pressure. Canada felt that India would bow down due to this pressure. But this pressure backfired on Canada. India's counterattack on this issue showed the world the hidden face of Canada. India told the world through its evidence that Canada is a country that protects terrorists and foreign criminals. Canada had to bow down after India's counterattack.

Israel is also an example of the changing world order, which has given a befitting reply to Hamas's attacks. Only devastation is visible in the Gaza Strip, the stronghold of Islamic terrorist organization Hamas. Israel also did not turn towards America to deal with Hamas, rather he told all the countries including America that Hamas would have to face huge punishment for its mistake.

In the G-20 conference held in India, it was announced to create India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor. India, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Israel and European countries will greatly benefit from the creation of this corridor. Not only this, this corridor will also help Europe besides promoting friendly relations between Israel and India can be strengthened with countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Iran is also a power in the areas through which this corridor is to pass. Iran is not going to benefit from this corridor much. Experts believe that for this reason, Iran attacked Israel through Hamas to create tension in the region.

Last month, in a UNGA meeting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had said many things against Iran and Palestine regarding the Corridor. It is believed that due to this, Iran got Israel attacked through the Hamas, so that disputes could start with countries like UAE, Saudi Arabia and Jordan. Through this attack by the terrorist organization Hamas, Iran has given the message of its presence and power in the region.